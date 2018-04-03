

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation eased for the fourth successive month in March, though fractionally, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged a double-digit growth of 10.23 percent year-over-year in March, just below the 10.26 percent spike in February. Economists had expected the inflation to slow to 10.03 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew 10.37 percent and clothing and footwear prices increased by 10.74 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.99 percent from February, when it grew by 0.73 percent. The expected rise was 0.9 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation quickened further to 14.28 percent in March from 13.71 percent in the prior month. Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 1.54 percent.



