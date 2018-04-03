The European Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

The European Investment Trust plc (the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 March 2018, were as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in issue Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in issue Ordinary 25p Shares 41,990,269 1 41,990,269

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The European Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

3 April 2018



LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP