AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE American: APHB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the presentation of a case study of a lung transplant recipient suffering from a resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infection who received treatment with bacteriophage therapeutics, including AB-PA01. The data will be presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation 38th Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions, being held April 11-14, 2018 in Nice, France. The presentation was identified as a "Hot Topics in Infectious Diseases" by the conference organizers and the abstract can be viewed here.

Oral Presentation:

Title: 373 Bacteriophage Treatment in a Lung Transplant Recipient

Date and time: Friday, April 13, 2018, 5 5:15 p.m. CET

Session: Oral Session 38 Hot topics in infectious diseases

Location: Hermes Auditorium, The Acropolis, Nice, France

Presenter: Saima Aslam, M.D., Director, Solid Organ Transplant Infectious Diseases, University of California San Diego School of Medicine

The presentation describes the case of a 67-year old male bilateral lung transplant recipient who developed recurrent and increasingly multi-drug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA) pneumonia. The U.S. FDA granted an emergency IND to use bacteriophage therapeutics, including AmpliPhi's AB-PA01, an investigational bacteriophage therapeutic targeting PA, as adjunctive treatment to systemic antibiotics. The bacteriophage therapeutics were given by intravenous (IV) and inhaled routes and were well-tolerated.

"The patient clinically responded to the combination of phage and antibiotic therapy; phage therapy was well tolerated," said Dr. Aslam. "Additionally, we were able to stop his cycles of recurrent pseudomonal pneumonia and observed re-establishment of commensal respiratory flora. Based on my experience, phage therapy warrants further clinical investigation and is a promising treatment modality for patients suffering from severe and life-threatening bacterial infections."

"This case study, which represents the first report of bacteriophage therapy in a lung transplant patient, demonstrates the very real promise of bacteriophage therapeutics in an age of increasing antimicrobial resistance," added Paul C. Grint, M.D., CEO of AmpliPhi Biosciences. "I believe bacteriophage can play an important role in combating infectious diseases and in this case provided a potentially life-saving treatment to an otherwise critically ill patient."

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi's lead product candidates, AB-SA01 and AB-PA01, target multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO's 2017 Priority Pathogens List. Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant bacteria. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.

