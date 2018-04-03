Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in

which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

Post-Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) (contact: Rom Balax TEL: 020 7085 6268) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: GBP 200,000,000 Description: Tap of March '22 Fixed Rate Bond Stabilising Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) TD Securities The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) Offer price: 98.416

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

