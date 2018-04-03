Marcus Agius Announces His Intention to Move From Chairman of PA Consulting Group to Deputy Chairman

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

John Alexander to take on the role of Chairman of PA Consulting Group.

As part of a planned succession process, Marcus Agius has announced his intention to move from Chairman of PA Consulting Group and to take up the position of Deputy Chairman.John Alexander, Chairman of ERM, the leading global environmental and sustainability consultancy, has agreed to join PA as Chairman. John brings over 35 years of industry experience including extensive involvement in private equity investments.He spent nine years as ERM's CEO and led the process to bring in new private equity investors, through two separate investment cycles, to support the company's continued organic and acquisition-driven growth.He took ERM from an enterprise value of US$525 million to over US$1.75 billion.John has extensive international experience having worked in Asia, US, Australia, UK and across Europe, and the Middle East.

John Alexander commented: "I am delighted to be joining the Board of PA Consulting at this exciting time. PA is an outstanding company as characterised by the quality of its people, clients and performance over the years. It is excellent that Marcus will remain committed to PA and I look forward to the opportunity of working with him, Alan Middleton, PA's CEO and the rest of the leadership team to support the company's continued growth and development."

Marcus Agius, commenting on John's appointment, said: "John Alexander is the perfect individual to take on the Chairmanship of PA.His wide business experience will be of great benefit to the firm and, just as importantly, I believe that his values and style will work well at PA."

At the time of the Carlyle investment in December 2015, it was Marcus' intention to step down as Chairman before the next investment period, anticipated to take place after five years.In order to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities to John Alexander, Marcus will take on the role of Deputy Chairman effective from 3 April and will remain fully engaged with PA and the Board through the remainder of the investment period.

