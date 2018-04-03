

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing growth remained sharp in March, despite easing from a survey record high in February, survey data from NEVI and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to a five-month low of 61.5 in March from 63.4 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, both output and new orders grew strongly in March, though at weaker rates.



Similarly, the employment growth eased from record pace shown in the first two months of this year.



On the price front, input and output price inflation both moderated slightly but remained among the strongest seen over the past seven years.



