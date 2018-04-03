New Review of Modern Perspectives on Dry Eye Disease - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Maurizio Rolando, Michael E Stern, Margarita Calonge; European Ophthalmic Review, 2017;11(Suppl 2):2-6

Published recently as a supplement to European Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Rolando et al, discuss dry eye disease (DED), a disease of the lacrimal functional unit, is a complex autoimmune-based chronic inflammatory condition that can have a significant negative impact on quality of life and the patient's ability to effectively carry out everyday activities. Further, DED may lead to contact lens intolerance, and may adversely affect refractive surgical outcomes and be associated with post-ocular surgery complications. The ocular surface system is in constant dynamic equilibrium; however, if damage is severe or too prolonged, repair mechanisms can fail, initiating a feedback loop of increasing inflammation known as the 'vicious cycle'. Stress to the ocular surface triggers the initial inflammatory events that lead to autoimmunity; autoantibodies may contribute to complement dependent ocular surface pathology. With an aging population and with lifestyles becoming increasingly dependent on screen technology, the burden of DED is likely to escalate in the future. There are multiple challenges in the management of DED, not least the lack of medications for chronic use.

