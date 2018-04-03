BNP Paribas Securities Corp.: BNP Paribas and Janus Henderson complete transaction transferring Janus Henderson's US middle and back office operations to BNP Paribas

NEW YORK and DENVER, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas Securities Services, a leading global custodian with over $11.3 trillion in assets under custody, and Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE:JHG) (ASX:JHG), today announced that Janus Henderson's middle and back office operations in the US have been transferred to BNP Paribas, marking a major expansion of the bank in the country. The transaction was announced on November 9, 2017.

This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' 10-year strategic build-out of its Securities Services business in the US, and provides the bank with a proven US mutual fund administration and accounting platform.

More than 100 Janus Henderson employees, based in Denver, Colorado, have transitioned to BNP Paribas. The bank is committed to growing its presence in Denver, where its mutual fund administration hub will now be located. Other Securities Services operational hubs in the US include King of Prussia, Pennsylvania for hedge fund administration and Jersey City, New Jersey for custody and clearing.

As part of the transaction, BNP Paribas becomes the fund services provider for Janus Henderson's US regulated mutual funds, representing $138 billion in assets.

Claudine Gallagher, Head of the Americas for BNP Paribas Securities Services, said: "We have a long-standing relationship with Janus Henderson and are pleased to further this partnership.

"We are also delighted to welcome Janus Henderson's staff of fund servicing professionals, whose combined expertise will enable us to deliver a seamless transition for Janus Henderson and its clients. As we continue to build out our US business, we will be able to offer the market an integrated middle-to-back office platform, offering '40 Act fund accounting, fund administration and custody."

Dick Weil, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Janus Henderson Investors, said: "Having worked closely with the BNP Paribas team on this transaction over the course of the past few months, we have been impressed by their commitment to making this transition a success and feel confident that they will deliver superior service to our clients. BNP Paribas has been an excellent partner. I look forward to extending this in the years ahead."

With $2.8 trillion in assets under administration, and a global reach covering over 90 markets, BNP Paribas aims to support its clients in realizing their investment opportunities across the world and across all asset classes.

About BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a member of the BNP Paribas Group, is a leading global custodian and securities services provider. Backed by the strength of the BNP Paribas Group, BNP Paribas Securities Services provides multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions for buy- and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a presence in 36 countries and a global reach covering over 90 markets, its network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximize their investment opportunities worldwide.

About Janus Henderson



Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

As at 31 December 2017, Janus Henderson had approximately US$371 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

BNP Paribas Press Contacts

North America

Jamie Somohano

+1 212 841 2406

jamie.somohano@us.bnpparibas.com

EMEA

Caroline Lumley

+44 (0) 20 7410 4650

caroline.lumley@uk.bnpparibas.com

Janus Henderson Investors Press Contacts

North America

Erin Passan, +1 303 394 7681

erin.passan@janushenderson.com (mailto:erin.passan@janushenderson.com)



EMEA

Angela Warburton, +44 (0) 20 7818 3010

angela.warburton@janushenderson.com (mailto:angela.warburton@janushenderson.com)

Janus Henderson Investors Investor Enquiries

John Groneman, +44 (0) 20 7818 2106

john.groneman@janushenderson.com (mailto:john.groneman@janushenderson.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BNP Paribas Securities Corp. via Globenewswire

