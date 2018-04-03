In the past financial year, the Chinese solar manufacturer and project developer implemented a plan to expand activities in the downstream solar sector, while downsizing its wafer manufacturing. In the future, Comtec will focus on its 156mm x 156mm "Super Mono" wafer business, and will ship no more than 500 MW per year.The Shanghai-based group - which produces solar PV wafers and ingots - achieved revenues of 489.2 million CNY (US$77.9 million) in the 2017 fiscal year, down 39.6% from 810 million CNY a year earlier. The turnover decline, Comtec said, was mainly due to lower polysilicon sales and ...

