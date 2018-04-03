Active-Investors: Wired News - Fate Therapeutics Presented Positive Clinical Data of FATE-NK100's APOLLO Phase-1 Study in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018

Stock Monitor: Aeterna Zentaris Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FATE as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 29, 2018, the Company announced that it has presented positive clinical data from the ongoing APOLLO Phase-1 study evaluating FATE-NK100 for the treatment of women with ovarian cancer resistant to, or recurrent on, platinum-based treatment, at the Innate Killer Summit 2018 held in San Diego, California, March 28-29, 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.comis currently working on the research report for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Fate Therapeutics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AEZS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Fate Therapeutics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FATE

Stable Disease with Evidence of Tumor Reduction was Observed at Day 28

In two subjects treated with NK100, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. The Day 28 response evaluation for Subject 2, who been treated with five prior lines of therapy following a single intraperitoneal infusion of NK100, showed stable disease with evidence of tumor reduction. Stable disease with evidence of tumor reduction was observed at Day 28 following a single intraperitoneal infusion of NK100. Both doses were well-tolerated, and persistence of each dose was observed in the intraperitoneal cavity at two weeks following infusion.

For Subject 2, longer-term follow-up assessments of response are pending. Subject 1 enrolled at the first dose level with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer having failed five prior lines of therapy and showed progressive disease at Day 28 follow-up. APOLLO is currently enrolling at the third dose level. Ten subjects are expected to be enrolled at the maximum dose level.

FDA Granted Clearance to FATE-NK100 in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

In August 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a third investigational new drug (IND) application for FATE-NK100, with the most recent clearance authorizing the study of FATE-NK100 in women with ovarian cancer resistant to, or recurrent on, platinum-based treatment.

What is Ovarian Cancer?

Ovarian cancer is a disease in which, depending on the type and stage of the disease, malignant (cancerous) cells are found inside, near, or on the outer layer of the ovaries. In women ages 35-74, ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths. While a high proportion of women respond to initial platinum-based chemotherapy, around 70% of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer will have a recurrence. While recurrent ovarian cancer is treatable, it is rarely curable and there is a significant need for more effective, better-tolerated therapies.

About APOLLO Study

The APOLLO study is an open-label, accelerated dose-escalation, Phase-1 clinical trial of FATE-NK100 in subjects with recurrent ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. Up to three dose levels of FATE-NK100 are intended to be assessed to evaluate safety and determine the maximum dose. Other endpoints to be evaluated include objective response rate at 28 days, and progression-free and overall survival at six months. Subjects with stable disease or better at Day 28 following infusion may be considered for retreatment with FATE-NK100.

About FATE-NK100

FATE-NK100 is a first-in-class NK cell cancer immunotherapy comprised of adaptive memory NK cells, a highly specialized and functionally distinct subset of activated NK cells expressing the maturation marker CD57.In preclinical studies, FATE-NK100 has demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor activity across a broad range of hematologic and solid tumors, with augmented cytokine production, improved persistence, enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, and increased resistance to immune checkpoint pathways compared to other NK cell therapies that are being clinically administered today. FATE-NK100 is produced through a seven-day, feeder-free manufacturing process during which NK cells sourced from a healthy donor are activated ex vivo with pharmacologic modulators.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next-generation cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company's first-in-class cell therapy products undergoing clinical development today utilize healthy donor cells, which it modifies ex-vivo using pharmacologic modulators.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Fate Therapeutics' stock declined 2.97%, ending the trading session at $9.47.

Volume traded for the day: 365.88 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month -up 55.50%; previous six-month period -up 132.68%; past twelve-month period -up 109.51%; and year-to-date - up 54.99%

After yesterday's close, Fate Therapeutics' market cap was at $471.98 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number:73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors