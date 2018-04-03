

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's manufacturing activity signaled further solid improvement in March, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, unchanged at 53.7 in March. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, growth rates for output and employment both picked up slightly since February. Meanwhile, new business increased at the slowest rate in eight months.



On the price front, inflationary pressures eased further since the start of the year but remained strong overall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX