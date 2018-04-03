Technavio market research analysts forecast the global text-to-speech market to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005717/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global text-to-speech market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global text-to-speech market into the following end-users, including automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, education, enterprise, finance, and retail and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only. Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality as a key factor contributing to the growth of the market:

Emergence of handheld devices with text-to-speech functionality

The increase in international travel and commerce has augmented the market for handheld text-to speech translation systems by attracting significant interest from the travelers. In the past few years, automatic text-to-speech translation has been witnessing major development from developers' side. Extensive efforts have been put in to achieve reliable and satisfactory translations between texts using powerful resources such as desktop servers and laptop computers. In addition, the increased adoption of machine learning in various end-user industries is a major driver for the growth of the handheld text-to speech market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology, "Automatic text-to-speech translation is an extremely difficult task and it requires a large amount of computation. The handheld device is used as a system client, and the text data is compressed and transmitted back to an end-server through a wireless telephone network or a wireless LAN connection such as Wi-Fi. The entire text-to-speech translation task is conducted at the server. Therefore, the necessity of technological advances will lead to the growth of the global text-to-speech market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global text-to-speech market segmentation

Of the seven major end-users, the automotive and transportation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 26% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is consumer electronics, which will account for nearly 17% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global text-to-speech market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 50%. By 2022, The emerging economies of the Americas are expected to become the most significant markets for text-to-speech software.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005717/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com