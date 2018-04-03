New Review of Early Clinical Experiences with Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Fixed Combination in Open-angle Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension - touchOPHTHALMOLOGY

LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stefano A Gandolfi, European Ophthalmic Review, 2017;11(2):103-7; https://doi.org/10.17925/EOR.2017.11.02.103.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515766/Touch_Medical_Logo.jpg )



Published recently in European Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Gandolfi discusses the fixed combination of brinzolamide 10 mg/ml and brimonidine 0.2% 2 mg/ml (BBFC; Simbrinza is an important addition to the glaucoma treatment choices currently available. Glaucoma is an increasingly prevalent disease worldwide, particularly in the elderly, and causes a serious burden of blindness. Fixed combinations of eye drops simplify treatment regimens, improving compliance, which helps maintain intraocular pressure (IOP) reductions. Registration of BBFC in Europe was supported by two phase III trials. In the first (n=560), after 6 months of treatment, BBFC twice daily lowered IOP by -1.4 mmHg more than brinzolamide alone, and by -1.5 mmHg more than brimonidine alone (least squares mean differences, p<0.0001 for both versus BBFC). BBFC was well tolerated with a safety profile similar to its two components. In the other of these trials (n=411), BBFC was non-inferior to brinzolamide and brimonidine given as separate doses concomitantly (B + B). The adverse events were similar in each group, with a slightly higher incidence in the B + B group. In the US, registration of BBFC in glaucoma was supported by three phase III and one phase IV trials, which also showed significantly greater IOP reduction with BBFC compared with its components alone and showed similar safety profiles. Additional phase IV studies are in progress to evaluate the combined use of BBFC with travoprost and timolol. BBFC has been clinically available in the US and Europe for only a short time, but its clinical trial efficacy suggests it will have a positive impact on real-world glaucoma and may have utility for earlier administration than its current third- or fourth-line use.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/EOR.2017.11.02.103

Disclosure:Stefano A Gandolfi has nothing to declare in relation to this article. The publication of this article was supported by Novartis/Alcon Europe. The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and not necessarily those of Novartis/Alcon Europe.

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the European Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

www.touchOPHTHALMOLOGY.com

"Touch Medical Media is a trading name of Touch Digital Media Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales at The White House Mill Road, Goring, Reading, England, RG8 9DD with registered number 08197142".

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Editorial Director

editor@touchmedicalmedia.com

+44-(0)-207-193-3186





"Leading the Debate on the Advances in Healthcare"