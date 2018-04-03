Fruit Preparations Market Size Worth USD 8.4 Billion By 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global fruit preparations market was valued at USD 8.4 billion by 2024 owing to rising demand for convenience food, changing lifestyle, and preference towards ready to eat food. Constant product development along with introduction of new flavors in fruit products are expected to increase the demand for fruit preparations over the forecast period. Additionally, rising number of fruit spread brands in region-specific markets coupled with rising investments by large retailers in storage of perishable food items will also drive the market growth.

The global fruit preparation market is experiencing consistent changes. Rising number of private labels in the market has resulted in fragmentation of the global market. The rising demand for organic and natural products is changing the market dynamics. Manufacturers are concentrating on providing organic fruit products to the consumers as the consumers have become health conscious. The increasing preference for organic fruit preparations is influenced by the increasing awareness about the benefits of organic foods over the conventional forms. Multiple players in the market are offering organic products to cater the market demand. For instance, Crofters Food offers fruit spreads which are organic in nature.

The purees segment dominated the fruit preparations market in 2016 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period pertaining to continuous demand from European countries. Increasing adoption of western food culture by Asian countries followed by continuous improvement in production infrastructure such as China and India are expected to fuel the market demand for fruit preparations over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regions is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, besides taking the focus of vendors such as AGRANA, which has consolidated its presence in the region.

Puree segment dominated the market in 2016, buoyed by the demand in fruit purees made up of bananas, apples, strawberries, and mango. In addition, the end-usage of puree in products such as fruit juices and yogurts has also added to its demand growth in the market.

The market for fruit preparations is marked by the presence of multiple companies having presence across various regions. With the prevailing penetration in the relative mature western markets, companies are focusing on expanding their presence to potential growth economies in various regions including Asia Pacific. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, where vendors are more likely to consolidate their presence in countries such as China and India. Some of the prominent players in the market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated., Bischofszell Nahrungsmittel AG, Valio Oy, and Adolf Darbo AG.

Hexa Research has segmented the global fruit preparations market report based on product, end-use and region:

Segmentation by Product, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

Puree

Jam

Marmalade

Segmentation by End-use, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

Dairy

Ice cream

Bakery

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2024 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key players analyzed

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Cargill, Incorporated.

Bischofszell Nahrungsmittel AG

Valio Oy

Adolf Darbo AG

