Real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions provider Corero Network Security secured several customer orders over the course of March, collecting $1.2m of revenue in the process. Corero locked in a $300,000 order for its SmartWall Threat Defense technology with a cloud-based web development customer, as well as a $200,000 order with a digital enterprise customer, a $200,000 follow-on order with a UK government customer and a $500,000 customer support renewal with an an unnamed client. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...