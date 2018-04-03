Ukrainian branded dairy foods and beverages distributor Ukrproduct Group swung to an operating profit in its most recent trading year, but despite a record improvement to its EBITDA, the group still expected to report an overall loss for the year due to the negative impact of exchange rate differences. In its year-end trading update, Ukrproduct said it expects to report an increase to its revenue and gross margin, contributing to the improved EBITDA and positive cash flow generation that brought ...

