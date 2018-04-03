Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Himax Technologies to Exercise Options to Acquire Emza Visual Sense

Stock Monitor: Sunworks Post Earnings Reporting

Himax's Investment in Emza

Emza Visual Sense Ltd is an Israel-based Company that works towards the development of efficient visual sensors that includes proprietary machine-vision algorithms and specific architectures. These enable always-on visual sensing capabilities, achieving orders of magnitude improvement in power consumption, price, and form factor. These sensors, which are sub-milliwatt, trainable, low-cost, and autonomous, help in the automatic scene interpretation of the visual world around us.

On April 13, 2017, Himax Technologies targeted the booming computer vision market through a strategic cash investment in exchange for a 45.1% equity ownership of Emza, with a one-year option to acquire the remaining 54.9% of Emza's equity and all outstanding stock options. At that point, the Company announced that the purchase price to acquire the remaining equity and all outstanding stock options of Emza would comprise an all-cash initial purchase amount, along with earn out payments depending on the performance of Emza. Subsequently, on March 29, 2018, Himax exercised its option to fully acquire Emza.

Full Acquisition of Emza to Enhance Himax's Market Reach

Through this acquisition, Himax would be able to leverage the synergy between the two companies for producing visual sensors that integrate camera, hardware, and algorithms and operate at unprecedented power, cost, and size.

Jordan Wu, CEO of Himax, believes that the full acquisition of Emza would position Himax uniquely for IoT solutions that require firm integration of Himax's CMOS technology and ASIC design with Emza's computer vision algorithms. According to him, this, in turn, will allow Himax to deliver greater value to its customers. It would help the Company enter new markets beyond consumer electronics, such as connected homes, smart buildings and security, and extend its reach into new IoT markets with interest in other Himax products such as 3D sensing solutions.

Acquisition Would Lead to A New Level of Machine Learning-Based Computer Vision Applications

Post the acquisition, Emza would continue as it is and maintain its Emza Company brand as well as the WiseEye® brand product lines. Yoram Zylberberg, CEO of Emza, shared that his team members are looking forward to becoming a part of the Himax family. The synergy between the two companies as well as their mutual skills will accelerate the development of highly integrated turnkey IoT solutions. This will take machine learning-based computer vision applications to a whole new level of performance, price, and autonomy.



No Additional Disclosure

The Companies did not disclose any further details about the terms of the investment. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Himax Technologies' stock rose 4.55%, ending the trading session at $6.44.

Volume traded for the day: 3.34 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Himax Technologies' market cap was at $1.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 39.75.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.73%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors