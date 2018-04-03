Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Gentherm's Quarterly Revenues Increased 8.73%

Stock Monitor: Westport Fuel Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Gentherm's total revenues reached $257.19 million, up 8.73% from $236.54 million in Q4 FY16. On a comparable basis, excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency translation, the Company's product revenues grew 4.1% y-o-y in the reported quarter. The Company's total revenue numbers were higher than analysts' estimates of $252.8 million.

During Q4 FY17, Gentherm's cost of sales was $179.87 million compared to $157.94 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 13.89%, mainly due to increases in investment in research and development (R&D) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) transition expenses. The Company's gross profit fell 1.64% to $77.32 million in Q4 FY17 from $78.61 million in Q4 FY16.

Gentherm incurred operating expenses of $56.44 million in Q4 FY17, up 7.87% from $52.14 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating profit fell 20.37% to $21.08 million in the reported quarter from $26.47 million in the previous year's same quarter.

Gentherm reported a net loss of $5.24 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net income of $26.04 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Gentherm's reported quarter results included acquisition transaction expenses, amortization costs, unrealized currency loss, CEO transition expenses, and the impact of the US tax reform. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), excluding special items, declined 10.29% to $0.61 in Q4 FY17 from $0.68 in Q4 FY16. Gentherm' adjusted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Gentherm's total revenues were $985.68 million, up 7.42% from $917.6 million in FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 5.45% to $311.11 million y-o-y, while its operating income fell 8.29% to $97.32 million y-o-y in FY17. Gentherm's net income fell 54.01% to $35.23 million in FY17 from $76.6 million in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS declined 54.07% to $0.96 in FY17 from $2.09 in FY16. Gentherm's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding special items, were $2.31 in FY17, 10.81% lower than $2.59 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Gentherm's Automotive segment's net revenues were $226.64 million, up 6.51% from $212.79 million in Q4 FY16. This revenue growth was driven by a contribution from the acquisition of Etratech of $8.4 million, as well as higher sales in seat heaters, steering wheel heaters, automotive cables, and battery thermal management; partially offset by lower sales of climate controlled seats (CCS).

For Q4 FY17, Gentherm's Industrial segment's net revenues advanced 28.63% to $30.55 million from $23.75 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's revenue growth was led by a significant increase in the remote power generation business, partially offset by a modest contraction in the Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ) business.

Cash Matters

Gentherm had cash and cash equivalents of $103.17 million as on December 31, 2017, 41.77% lower than $177.19 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's total long-term debt, less current maturities, fell 16.66% to $141.21 million as on December 31, 2017, from $169.43 million as on December 31, 2016.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Gentherm's net cash flow from operating activities was $49.88 million, 53.99% lower than $108.4 million as at December 31, 2016. The Company spent $50.79 million on purchases of property and equipment in FY17, 23.42% lower than $66.32 million in FY16.

Gentherm repaid debt of $27.16 million in the reported year, a decline of 35.72% from $42.24 million in the previous year. Besides, the Company spent $5.33 million on the repurchase of its common stock in FY17.

Outlook

Gentherm expects product revenues to be in the range of $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion for FY18, which represents an increase of 8% to 10%. This includes an organic growth of 3% to 5%, and the full-year contribution from Etratech which was acquired in November 2017. The Company expects its gross margin rate to be between 30% and 32%, and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 15% of product revenues in FY18. Gentherm expects capital expenditure to be around $50 million in FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Gentherm's stock slightly dropped 0.59%, ending the trading session at $33.75.

Volume traded for the day: 250.73 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 220.65 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.83%; previous three-month period - up 4.65%; and year-to-date - up 6.30%

After yesterday's close, Gentherm's market cap was at $1.22 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.41.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

