Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the online retail industry. A renowned online retailer wanted to measure the effect of marketing decisions on the past and the future sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005721/en/

Marketing Mix Optimization Helps a Renowned Online Retail Client Enhance Business Performance by 15% (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the marketing mix optimization experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix helps organizations to evaluate their marketing activity and understand the impact of their marketing campaigns on the business' performance."

With growing market share and lowering costs, it's not shocking that the online retail industry is booming. The online retail industry is observing considerable growth due to factors like the growing usage of mobile phones for shopping and substitute payment methods by customers. Even with the recent economic uncertainty, major organizations are planning to create competitive strategies to cut operational costs and then expand their product offerings. Also, leading companies in the online retail industry are linking financial and operational plans to check performance and advance their overall business efficiency.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client develop effective marketing campaigns to improve the overall performance. The client was able to attain essential insights to upsurge sales, market share, and marketing ROI. Also, the client was able to evaluate the marketing effectiveness and assign the future spending to improve business efficiency.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the impact of marketing activities on the revenues, volume, and price perception

Identify the actual drivers of performance

To read more, request a free proposal

This marketing mix optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the external influences

Reallocating their spending to assess progress and improve top-line revenue

To read more, request a free proposal

View the marketing mix optimization study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/online-retail-marketing-mix-optimization

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005721/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us