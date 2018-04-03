I had a life once, now I have a computer. Do you also sometimes spend hours on the Internet even though you just wanted to google something but then got from one thing to the next? Or even worse, you simply cannot understand how to do something on your computer or wonder why it does certain things? Nevertheless, we should not forget how much modern technology has made our lives easier. In the past, when you needed special information you had to go to a library and if you were lucky enough, they had a book or two about this special subject. Today, almost everybody has access to the Internet where you can find any kind of information you might be interested in. And this is just one of the benefits of modern technology.

Jack's niece Lucy is determined to familiarize her Uncle with all this new technology and to broaden his mind a little bit in this way. After having returned from Electronics Paradise and a short nap in the car Lucy is full of energy again and wants to set up the new laptop right away. She goes into the office with her Uncle where they put all their packages onto the desk that Lucy has tidied up in the meantime.

Lucy: Come on Uncle Jack, let me show you how to set up your new laptop so that we can use it right away. There are just a few things we have to do. So, let's unpack the components and I'll teach you everything.

Jack has gone to the fridge in the kitchen in the meantime in order to have a nice cool bottle of beer after all the information he had to process. Now he's sitting in an armchair next to Lucy who is gabbling on and commenting everything she does on the computer.

Lucy: Look, this is the power cable for our laptop, let's plug it in and turn it on. Most laptops don't have a full charge when you receive them. This is why we must charge the battery completely now. First of all, we have to configure a few settings, e.g. what language to use, what network we want to connect to etc. But that's not difficult, Uncle Jack, because a wizard takes you through this a step at a time. Now we have to sign in with your existing account. We don't need to create a new one because you have one already. Wow, we're logged in.

Next, we have to connect to a network. Here is a list of nearby wireless networks. Let's choose the right one because this is how you can get operating system updates, install apps and so on. Following this, we have to type ...

