Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2018) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV:ML) (OTCQX: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. As of market open April 3, 2018, Millennial will begin trading on OTCQX under the symbol "MLNLF" and will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "ML"

The OTCQX Best Market provides future and existing U.S based Millennial shareholders with simple and trustful trading of shares and convenient access to its new and current financial disclosures.

"Congratulations to Millennial Lithium Corp. on upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to see Millennial Lithium Corp. utilize the OTCQB Venture Market to build their company's visibility and graduate to the OTCQX Best Market. We look forward to continuing to support the company and its investors in the U.S."

"Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market will generate greater exposure and accessibility for Millennial's expanding US shareholder base. We look forward to working with the OTC Markets Group to further broaden the Company's exposure to US shareholders," Millennial's President and CEO Farhad Abasov.

Additional information concerning Millennial is contained in documents filed by Millennial with Canadian securities regulators under Millennial's profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please visit Millennial's web site at www.millenniallithium.com or contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@millenniallithium.com.

MILLENNIAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Farhad Abasov"

President, CEO and Director

