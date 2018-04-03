

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced plans to significantly expand its precision chemistry operation in Taunton, Mass. The company anticipates investing approximately $215 million to build and equip a new state-of-the-art facility.



The company's Taunton, Massachusetts site is responsible for bulk synthesis of chromatographic media which is critical to sample analysis for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, materials, food, clinical and biomedical research applications.



The company expects the new plant will be operational by 2022. Until then, the existing Taunton facility will fully meet operational and growth needs.



