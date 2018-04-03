Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, April 3
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
(the 'Company')
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
The Board of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited announce the retirement of Keith Goulborn as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 31st March 2018. The Directors are very grateful to Keith for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last fourteen years.
For further information:
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery
|020 7658 6000
|Northern Trust:
James Machon
|01481 745212
|FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney
|020 3727 1000
|Ticker: SREI