sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.04.2018 | 13:25
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, April 3

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
(the 'Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

The Board of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited announce the retirement of Keith Goulborn as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 31st March 2018. The Directors are very grateful to Keith for his wise counsel and significant contribution to the Board over the last fourteen years.

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery		020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
James Machon		01481 745212
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney		020 3727 1000
Ticker: SREI

© 2018 PR Newswire