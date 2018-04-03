Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': conference call and a webcast details 03-Apr-2018 / 12:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's conference call and a webcast details 03.04.2018 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) holds a conference call and a webcast for investors & analysts with NCSP Group's management today, April 3, 2018, at 17:00 Moscow time. Conference details are as follows: Conference ID (English call): 54002353# Conference ID (Russian call): 94257989# Russia +7 495 221 65 23 (Local access) 8-10-8002-0414011 (Toll-free) UK +44 203 043 24 40 (Local access) 0 808 238 17 74 (Toll-free) USA 1 877 887 41 63 Europe +49 692 222 29 031 (Local access) 0 800 588 97 74 (Toll-free) Webcast link*: Live link (with registration form): http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5507 [1] About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe, in terms of cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2016 totalled 146.9* million tonnes. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totalled USD 865.6* million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk shiprepair yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company, and JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Alexey Burykin, Investor Relations: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 5360 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670981 03-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f9944b9518ea4e540b001eef6e3dfdf0&application_id=670981&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2018 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)