The release of the company's annual report for 2017, as announced in company accouncement no. 12/2018, opened an exercise period for share options issued in March 2014, September 2014 and March 2015 respectively.



On the closing of the trading window, the holders of share options had exercised 561,515 share options, thereby acquiring an equivalent number of shares from Alm. Brand A/S at an exercise price of DKK 20.66 per share (151,359 shares), DKK 26.28 per share (88,164 shares) and DKK 35.37 per share (321,992 shares) respectively. For the purpose of these transactions, Alm. Brand A/S has sold treasury shares acquired in connection with the issue of the options in a total amount of DKK 16.8 million.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relations, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=671779