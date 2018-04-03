

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) announced data from its proof-of-concept Phase 2 study of fostamatinib in patients with IgA nephropathy or IgAN, an orphan autoimmune disease of the kidneys. The trial did not achieve statistical significance for its primary endpoint, which was mean change in proteinuria comparing fostamatinib dose groups to placebo controls in all patients studied.



However, in a pre-specified subgroup analysis of patients with greater than 1 gram/day of proteinuria at baseline, the initial data showed a greater reduction in proteinuria in fostamatinib-treated patients relative to placebo patients (this finding did not reach statistical significance).



Patients with greater than 1 gram/day of proteinuria have an increased risk of disease progression and represent an unmet medical need. Current guidance for clinical trials in IgAN recommends studying patients with greater than 1 gram/day of proteinuria at entry. Further analysis, including histology, are expected later in the year.



Rigel plans to seek a pharmaceutical partner to collaborate in the conduct of follow-on clinical studies in IgAN. This partner would take responsibility for the subsequent commercialization of fostamatinib if in an ex-US territory.



