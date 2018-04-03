Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. CET. The conference will be held April 8-10, 2018 at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors Media section on the Dicerna website at www.dicerna.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered RNAi-based therapeutics for diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Dicerna is leveraging its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented. Dicerna intends to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapeutics either on its own or in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

