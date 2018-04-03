Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Superior Industries Has a Dividend Yield of 2.67%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 04, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) ("Superior") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 04, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date; that is by latest at the end of trading session on April 03, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SUP:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SUP

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On March 05, 2018, Superior announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on April 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 05, 2018.

Superior's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.67%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 1.86% for the Services sector.

Dividend Insight

Superior has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.80 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Superior is forecasted to report earnings of $0.77 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $0.36 per share.

Superior reported cash generated from operating activities of $46.5 million in Q4 2017 compared to $39.2 million in Q4 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Earnings Announcement

On March 15, 2018, Superior announced that net sales for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $361.8 million compared to net sales of $188.3 million in Q4 2016. The Company reported a net loss attributable to Superior of $4.6 million, or $0.50 per share, including the impact of preferred dividends and the ongoing accretion of the preferred shares. The reported quarter net income also included after-tax expense of $5.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, resulting from acquisition related items as well as a $16.6 million, or $0.67 per share, impact related to US tax reform.

For Q4 2016, Superior had reported net income of $7.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. Superior's adjusted EBITDA was $48.9 million, or 24.0% of Value-Added Sales, for Q4 2017 compared to $18.7 million, or 17.6% of Value-Added Sales, for Q4 2016.

About Superior Industries International, Inc.

Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is a component of Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Superior's stock declined 1.88%, ending the trading session at $13.05.

Volume traded for the day: 357.96 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 189.07 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Superior's market cap was at $330.03 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.76%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors