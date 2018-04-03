Active-Investors: Wired News - MediciNova Released Results of Phase-2 Clinical Trial Assessing MN-166 (ibudilast) in Methamphetamine Dependence

Stock Monitor: AC Immune Post Earnings Reporting

MediciNova to Conduct Further Analyses of the Data with UCLA

Commenting on the results, Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, stated that the Company will conduct further analyses of the data with UCLA researchers, which will help to better understand how to optimize study design and setting for any future clinical trials in substance dependence. MediciNova will also discuss the results with NIH/NIDA who provided the funding for this trial, the opioid dependence trials and the alcohol dependence trial.

Yuichi added that the Company plans to meet with FDA after it obtains data from the ongoing study of MN-166 in methamphetamine use disorder at Oregon Health & Science University.

About Phase-2 Clinical Trial

This Phase-2 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, outpatient of MN-166 (ibudilast) in treatment-seeking individuals with methamphetamine dependence, stratified by HIV serostatus, at a UCLA research clinic. Eligible participants were randomly assigned to MN-166 (ibudilast) 100 mg/day or placebo treatment for 12 weeks, with twice-weekly clinic visits for counseling, urine drug tests, and safety/medication adherence monitoring. The study was designed to detect a statistically significant benefit of MN-166 (ibudilast) over placebo on the primary study outcome of methamphetamine abstinence during the final two weeks of treatment.

MediciNova, Oregon Health & Science University Collaboration

In November 2017, MediciNova collaborated with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and Oregon Health & Science University to initiate a biomarker study for evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in methamphetamine (MA) use disorder. The proposed clinical trial would evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential treatment for individuals diagnosed with MA use disorder with or without post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This study had already completed FDA review.

About Methamphetamine Use Disorder

Methamphetamine (MA), a derivative of amphetamine, is a potent stimulant that affects the brain and central nervous system. MA use results in increased dopamine release in the brain as well as reduction of dopamine uptake, causing feelings of pleasure, increased energy, and greater alertness, and as a result, MA use can produce significant psychiatric and medical consequences, including psychosis, dependence, overdose, and death. Currently, there is no pharmaceutical treatment approved for methamphetamine dependence.

About MN-166

MN-166 (ibudilast) has been marketed in Japan and Korea since 1989 to treat post-stroke complications and bronchial asthma. MediciNova is developing MN-166 for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurological conditions such as ALS and substance abuse/addiction. MN-166 (ibudilast) is a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, small molecule phosphodiesterase (PDE) -4 and -10 inhibitor and a macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF) inhibitor that suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines and promotes neurotrophic factors. It attenuates activated glia cells, which play a major role in certain neurological conditions. MediciNova has a portfolio of patents which cover the use of MN-166 (ibudilast) to treat various diseases including progressive MS, ALS, and drug addiction.

About MediciNova, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, MediciNova is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded on acquiring and developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the US market. Through strategic alliances primarily with Japanese pharmaceutical companies, the Company holds rights to a diversified portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, MediciNova's stock surged 18.88%, ending the trading session at $12.15.

Volume traded for the day: 2.11 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 282.85 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.40%; previous three-month period - up 83.81%; past twelve-month period - up 101.83%; and year-to-date - up 87.79%

After yesterday's close, MediciNova's market cap was at $581.98 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

