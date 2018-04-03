The Algerian manufacturer will distribute its modules mainly to the Algerian market, but also in other African countries, including Senegal, Ivory Coast and Benin.Algerian solar company, Zergoun Green Energy (ZEG) is building a PV module factory in Ouargla, in the homonymous province of southern Algeria. In a statement to pv magazine, company representative, Bakli Mouloud said the factory will start manufacturing in mid-July, and that it will initially have an annual production capacity of 180 MW. The €10 million manufacturing facility will produce monocrystalline passivated emitter rear contact ...

