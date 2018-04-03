Active-Investors: Wired News - US Concrete Bolsters Footprint in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on US Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=USCR as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 29, 2018, the Company announced that it has acquired a new state-of-the-art, ready-mixed concrete plant located north of downtown Philadelphia, to bolster its presence in the Philadelphia metropolitan market. The Company will integrate all of the acquired assets into its existing Philadelphia operations, Action Supply. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, US Concrete most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=USCR

US Concrete now has three ready-mixed concrete plants in Philadelphia and over 30 trucks.

Acquisition Greatly Enhances US Concrete's Ability to Serve the Greater Philadelphia Area

Commenting on the acquisition, William J. Sandbrook, President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Vice Chairman of US Concrete, stated that in the Philadelphia market, demand for ready-mixed concrete across all of the Company's market segments was quite strong, and hence US Concrete was pleased to have completed this acquisition. Sandbrook further added that this acquisition, coupled with the recent acquisitions of Action Supply Co., Inc. and Corbett Aggregates Cos., LLC, greatly enhances US Concrete's ability to serve the Greater Philadelphia area. US Concrete will continue to look for opportunistic ways in which it can grow its market share and strengthen its geographic footprint in this region.

In 2017, the Company's consolidated revenues increased 14.4% to $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion in 2016, driven by higher volume and pricing, both organically and from acquisitions in 2016 and 2017 in both ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products.

US Concrete 2017 Acquisitions of Corbett Aggregates and Action Supply

In April 2017, US Concrete strengthened its aggregates capacity and ability to supply their New York City ready-mixed concrete operations by acquiring the assets of Corbett Aggregates, a premier provider of high quality concrete sand located in Quinton, New Jersey.

On October 02, 2017, the Company purchased all the assets of Action Supply, which supplied the Philadelphia metropolitan market with high-quality, high-strength ready-mixed concrete to commercial and infrastructure construction projects. Action Supply's proximity to US Concrete's formerly acquired aggregates production facility, Corbett Aggregates, offered immediate synergies from the vertical integration of fine aggregates. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation approved its well-known projects in Philadelphia, including Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park, FMC Tower, and the South Street Bridge replacement.

US Concrete's Recent Acquisition Deal

On January 10, 2018, US Concrete acquired the assets of On Time Ready Mix Inc., a ready-mixed concrete producer serving the mid- to high-rise commercial and residential segments primarily in Queens, New York. This strategic acquisition expanded and strengthened US Concrete's market recovery platform currently served by USC-Kings, LLC, allowing the Company to more effectively compete for non-union projects. The acquisition also demonstrated US Concrete's commitment to investing in growth segments throughout its business.

About US Concrete, Inc.

Headquartered in Euless, Texas, US Concrete is a leading supplier of ready-mixed concrete and aggregates in active construction markets across the United States. The Company operates through its two business segments, ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. US Concrete has 178 standard ready-mixed concrete plants, 17 volumetric ready-mixed concrete facilities, and 19 producing aggregates facilities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, US Concrete's stock fell 1.82%, ending the trading session at $59.30.

Volume traded for the day: 356.48 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, US Concrete's market cap was at $960.07 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.92.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry.

--

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors