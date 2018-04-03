Active-Investors: Wired News - GEOAmey Wins Contract for Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services in Scotland

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GEO as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 29, 2018, the Company, the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe, disclosed that its UK-based joint venture (JV) company GEO Amey PECs Ltd ("GEOAmey") has won a contract from the Scottish Prison Service. The contract is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $39 million. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Sharing his views on winning the contract from the Scottish Prison Service, George C. Zoley, Chairman and CEO of GEO, said:

"The selection of our GEOAmey joint venture for the provision of court custody and prisoner escort services in Scotland marks an important milestone for our Company. The signing of this important contract is indicative of the high-quality transportation services our joint venture has been providing in England and Wales since 2011. We look forward to growing our successful public-private partnerships across the United Kingdom."

Details and Scope of the Contract

As per terms of the contract that GEOAmey signed with the Scottish Prison Service, GEOAmey will provide court custody and prisoner escort services in Scotland. The contract has a base period of eight years with an option for renewal for another four years. The contract will be effective as on January 26, 2019.

To fulfil the conditions of the contract, GEOAmey is expected to employ approximately 650 professionals. These professionals will be entrusted with the task of approximately 170,000 annual prisoner movements in Scotland. The transportation service will cover delivering services to 60 courts, 15 prisons, and 90 police custody units. The Company will be handling 170 vehicles for fulfilment of its transportation duties.

About GEO Amey PECs Ltd

Oxford, UK-based GEOAmey was founded in 2011 and is an international leader in custodial care and management of complex logistics. It is a JV company formed by Amey UK PLC and The GEO Group Inc.

GEOAmey had secured three contracts from the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), UK in August 2011 to provide Prisoner Escort and Custody Services (PECS) in three regions of the UK for a ten-year period. In July 2016, the Company started to work with the Youth Justice Board, and later the Youth Custody Service (YCS) on the Secure Escort Service of Children and Young People (SESCYP).

The Company uses a mix of cellular, non-cellular, modified MPVs, and people carriers for providing its services. The Company escorts adults, children, and young people safely, securely, and efficiently between police custody, courts, prisons, and secure training centers and secure children's homes.

About The GEO Group Inc.

Boca Raton, Florida-based GEO is the first fully integrated equity REIT (real estate investment trust) specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community re-entry facilities around the globe. The Company is a global leader in providing diversified correctional, detention, community re-entry, electronic monitoring, and secure transportation services to government agencies in US, Australia, South Africa, and UK.

The Company has two main business units - The GEO Corrections and Detention division; and The GEO Care division. The Company owns or manages 141 correctional, detention, and community re-entry facilities with approximately 96,000 beds, including idle beds in inventory and projects under development. The Company has an employee strength of over 23,000 professionals.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, GEO Group's stock dropped 4.01%, ending the trading session at $19.65.

Volume traded for the day: 714.14 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, GEO Group's market cap was at $2.42 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.21.

The stock has a dividend yield of 9.57%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Healthcare Facilities industry.

