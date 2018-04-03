Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Tenaris' Quarterly Sales Surged 52%; Earnings Per ADS Soared 374%

Stock Monitor: DMC Global Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Tenaris' sales surged 52% to $1.59 billion compared to $1.05 billion in Q4 2016; as the Company saw a higher demand from Rig Direct® customers in USA and Canada; increasing investment in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina; a ramp up in deliveries for East Mediterranean pipelines; higher OCTG sales to national oil companies (NOC) in the Middle-East; and a strengthening demand for mechanical products in Europe. Tenaris' revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' estimates by $110 million.

During Q4 2017, Tenaris' selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $344 million, or 21.6% of net sales, compared to $280 million, or 26.8% of net sales, in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Tenaris reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $160 million, or $0.27 per ADS, compared to $34 million, or $0.06 per ADS, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.18 per ADS.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Tenaris' net sales advanced 23% to $5.29 billion compared to $4.29 billion in FY16.

Tenaris reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $545 million, or $0.92 per ADS, in FY17 compared to $55 million, or $0.09 per ADS, in FY16. The improvement in the Company's results reflected a better operating environment, where a 32% increase in shipments improved the utilization of production capacity and therefore the absorption of fixed costs; a reduction in severance costs; a positive income tax of $17 million reflecting primarily the effect of the changes in income tax rates in Argentina and the United States on deferred tax positions; better results from the Company's investment in associated companies; and a gain of $92 million from the sale of Republic Conduit.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Tenaris' Tubular Products and Services segment's net sales surged 50% to $1.48 billion on a y-o-y basis compared to $983 million in Q4 2016. The segment recorded a total production volume of 764 thousand metric tons for the reported quarter, up 45% compared to a production volume of 526 thousand metric tons in the prior year's same quarter. For Q4 2017, the segment's operating income amounted to $150 million compared to $5 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Tenaris' Other Products and Services segment's net sales surged 77% to $111 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $63 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating income came in at $18 million for the reported quarter versus $1 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

Tenaris' net cash position declined to $680 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2016, as the Company completed the construction of its Bay City mill; built up working capital to support its growth in sales and maintained dividend payments; and made the payment of an interim dividend of $153 million in November 2017.

Tenaris' net cash used in operations was $13 million in Q4 2017 compared to $79 million in Q4 2016. The Company's capital expenditure amounted to $121 million in the reported quarter compared to $158 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Tenaris S.A.'s stock declined 1.47%, ending the trading session at $34.16.

Volume traded for the day: 1.43 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 7.49%; past six-month period - up 20.62%; and year-to-date - up 7.22%

After yesterday's close, Tenaris S.A.'s market cap was at $19.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 44.48.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.40%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Metal Fabrication industry.

