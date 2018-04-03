Regulatory News:

Today Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers, announces it has filed its 2017 registration document, including the 2017 annual report, to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on 29 March 2018. This Registration Document was prepared in accordance with Annex 1 of EC Regulation 809/2004, and with article 5:25c of the Wet op het financieel toezicht, filed in English with, and approved by, the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the "AFM") on 29 March 2018 in its capacity as competent authority under the Wet op het financieel toezicht (as amended) pursuant to Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU).

The 2017 registration document is available in English on Euronext website: https://www.euronext.com/en/investors/regulated-information/annual-financial-reports, and at the registered office of Euronext N.V.: Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, spanning Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Portugal and the UK. With more than 1,300 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end February 2018, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM. For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2018, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

