Stromasys, Inc., the global leader in legacy system virtualization solutions, has named Susan Skonetski to the position of Director of Customer Development. Ms. Skonetski will be responsible for assisting Stromasys with user modeling, forming a legacy hardware and software ecosystem, expanding growth opportunities, and helping to execute the company's product strategy.

Ms. Skonetski was most recently employed as vice president of customer advocacy at VMS Software Incorporated. Sue has extensive experience in customer relations, client development, and community building within the OpenVMS user base.

"Stromasys continues to grow at a record pace," said John Prot, CEO of Stromasys. "Charon is now deployed in 70 countries, offering conclusive evidence of the benefits it brings to our customers. These are: preserving classic applications, with faster performance and at lower cost. Sue will enhance our growing team, which is focused on reaching even more companies and organizations, through new channels."

Sue Skonetski added, "Through my experience, I've seen up close the critical role that these legacy systems play in daily business cycles. Helping to ensure the availability of these applications is imperative with decreasing service and support options for SPARC, Alpha, VAX, and HP 3000. Stromasys' innovations along with their strong team of software designers, solution's executives, and account management professionals made joining the organization a natural fit. I'm proud to help bring to market both cutting-edge solutions and the user communities of these systems. It will create efficiencies for the unique business needs of organizations, while also driving improved performance."

Sue will be focused on the market success of the product portfolio, developing and executing a communication strategy to engage with the Stromasys customers and potential clients. In addition, she will utilize her deep knowledge of the market to drive a well-rounded ecosystem for users of legacy hardware and software. Through the knowledge gained, Skonetski will be aiding the organization's product strategy into a new phase of integration.

Ms. Skonetski has extensive software training and provides a passion for applying technology automation to enhance business processes, reduce costs, and provide tools to allow companies to capitalize on investments they use every day.

About Stromasys, Inc.:

Stromasys is a pioneer in enterprise-class cross-platform legacy server emulation solutions, providing modern infrastructure for legacy applications. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with sales, engineering, and research and development offices located around the world, Stromasys has cross-platform virtualization implementations in over 70 countries to help organizations lower costs, protect their investments, improve performance, reduce risk, and provide easier maintenance.

Our virtualized environments include:

Charon PDP- Virtualization/ Emulation of PDP-11 systems.

Charon VAX- Virtualization/ Emulation of VAX/ VMS configurations.

Charon AXP- Virtualization/Emulation of Alpha/ VMS/ Tru64 solutions.

Charon HPA- Virtualization/ Emulation of HP 3000/ MPE technologies.

Charon SSP- Virtualization/ Emulation of SPARC/ SunOS/ Solaris infrastructure.

Charon on the Cloud- Virtualization/ Emulation of SPARC, Alpha, VAX, and HP 3000 environments in the cloud.

For more information on Stromasys, call 919-239-8450, or visit at http://www.stromasys.com/.

