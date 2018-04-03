sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Appointment of Chairman of the Company etc.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
(AjointstocklimitedcompanyincorporatedinthePeople'sRepublicofChinawithlimitedliability)
(Stockcode:0576)

APPOINTMENTOFCHAIRMANOFTHECOMPANY,
CHAIRMAN AND MEMBERS OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES
AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Reference is made to the announcement of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated February 14, 2018 (the "Announcement"), in relation to among other things, the appointment of non-executive directors and independent non-executive director.

AppointmentofChairmanoftheCompanyandChairmanandMembersoftheBoardCommittees

The seventh session of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company will be held on April 3, 2018 to elect Mr. Yu Zhihong ("Mr.Yu") as the chairman of the Company and chairman of the Nomination Committee and Strategic Committee. Mr. Yu Ji will be elected as a member of the Audit Committee, Mr. Yu Qunli will be elected as a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee, and Mr. Chen Bin will be elected as a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Following the resignation of Mr. Zhou Jun, Mr. Pei Ker-Wei will be re-designated from a member of the Audit Committee to chairman of the Audit Committee with effect on even date.

AppointmentofAuthorizedRepresentatives

Following the resignation of Mr. Zhan Xiaozhang ("Mr.Zhan") as an executive director, Mr. Zhan will cease to act as an authorized representative of the Company with effect from April 2, 2018. Mr. Yu has been appointed to be the Company's authorized representative pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules with effect on even date.

For biographical details of Mr. Yu Zhihong, Mr. Yu Qunli, Mr. Yu Ji and Mr. Chen Bin, please refer to the Announcement.

By order of the Board
TonyZHENG
CompanySecretary

Hangzhou, the PRC, April 2, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are: Mr. YU Zhihong, Mr. CHENG Tao, Ms. LUO Jianhu, Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli, Mr. YU Ji, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.


