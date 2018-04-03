

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production grew at the fastest rate in five months in February, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 8.7 percent year-over-year in February, well above January's 4.2 percent increase. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Among main groups, manufacturing production rose 7.3 percent annually in February and output of electricity and gas supply surged by 12.7 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output dropped 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 3.9 percent from January, when it fell by 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX