Active-Investors: Wired News - Canadian Solar Expands Footprint in Argentina with Acquisition of a 97.6 MWp Solar Power Project

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian, said:

"This project is an important addition to our global late-stage project pipeline, and it represents a milestone of our project development in Argentina, where we see great potential for the growth of solar energy. The results of the past renewable energy tenders in the country have proved the competitiveness and reliability of solar. We will develop more quality projects in Argentina to meet the growing demand for clean and reliable solar energy in the country."

Details of the Cafayate Solar Power Project

Canadian Solar bagged the tender for the Cafayate Solar Power Project under Argentina's RenovAr program launched in 2016.

The RenovAr program is the Government of Argentina's ambitious plans to increase clean energy sources so that they account for 20% of the country's total energy production by year 2025. There have already been two successful rounds of auctions for renewable energy projects so far where companies have bid for the various projects identified by the Government. The current tender is part of RenovAr 1.5, the second renewable energy projects tender.

The Cafayate Solar Power Project is backed by a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement with guaranteed rate of $56.28 per MWh. The energy generated from this plant would be bought by CAMMESA (Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico), Argentina's wholesale power market administrator.

The Company plans to begin the construction of the Cafayate Solar Power Plant in July 2018 and is expected to be connected to the main grid by Q2 2019. Once the power plant is fully operational, it is expected to generate approximately 235,777 MWh of electricity per year.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Ontario, Canada-based Canadian Solar is a multinational corporation and a leading global solar Company. The Company was founded in 2001 by Dr. Shawn Xiaohua Qu. The Company is a leading manufacturer of solar PV modules and provider of solar energy solutions. The Company has a total project pipeline of 12 GW and combined with its subsidiaries have connected more than 3.2 GW of solar power plants to the grid. These solar power plants are in Canada, US, Japan, China, and UK. The Company has also developed and constructed solar power plants in Mexico, Brazil, India, and Namibia. The Company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Canada, China, and Vietnam, and it also has business subsidiaries in 20 countries, supported by a team of over 12,000 workers worldwide.

From the time of inception till date, Canadian Solar has shipped over 70 million PV modules or roughly 25 GW of panel shipments.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Canadian Solar's stock marginally advanced 0.18%, ending the trading session at $16.30.

Volume traded for the day: 373.47 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.36%; and past twelve-month period -up 38.02%

After yesterday's close, Canadian Solar's market cap was at $922.42 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.85.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry.

