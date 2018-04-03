Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Brixmor Property Group Has a Dividend Yield of 7.10%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 04, 2014

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 04, 2018. In order to capture the dividend payout, interested investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date; that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 03, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on BRX:

Dividend Declared

On February 12, 2018, Brixmor's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per common share (equivalent to $1.10 per annum) for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2018, to stockholders of record on April 05, 2018, representing an ex-dividend date of April 04, 2018.

Brixmor's indicated dividend represents a yield of 7.10%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.76% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for two years in a row.

Dividend Insights

Brixmor has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.55 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

As per analysts' estimates, Brixmor is forecasted to reported earnings of $0.87 per share for the next years compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.10 per share. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Brixmor is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of the Companies to distribute dividend. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization (D&A) to earnings and then subtracting any gains on sales, which provides a better picture of Company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain its dividends. For instance, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, Brixmor's net income attributable to common stockholders was $69.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, and $93.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, respectively.

On the other hand, for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, Brixmor's FFO was $157.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and $163.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, respectively. The Company's FFO number indicates that Brixmor should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout from earnings.

Upcoming Earnings

On March 07, 2018, Brixmor announced that it will release its 2018 first quarter earnings on Monday, April 30, 2018, after the market close. The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, May 01, 2018, at 10:00 AM ET.

About Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Brixmor is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers are comprised of 83 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers as well as consumer-oriented service providers. Headquartered in New York City, Brixmor is a partner to more than 5,000 best-in-class national, regional, and local tenants and is one of the largest landlords to The TJX Companies and The Kroger Company.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Brixmor's stock fell 1.57%, ending the trading session at $15.01.

Volume traded for the day: 2.86 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Brixmor's market cap was at $4.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.25.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.33%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Retail industry.

