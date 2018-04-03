Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: ABM Industries Announced its 208th Consecutive Dividend; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 04, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 03, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) ("ABM") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 04, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is latest at the end of the trading session on April 03, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on ABM:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ABM

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On March 06, 2018, ABM announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.175 per common share payable on May 07, 2018, to shareholders of record on April 05, 2018.

ABM's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.11%, which is marginally higher than the average dividend yield of 2.10% for the Services sector. This will be the Company's 208th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Dividend Insight

ABM has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.36 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ABM is forecasted to report earnings of $2.37 for the next year, which is more than three times above the Company's annualized dividend of $0.70 per share.

As of January 31, 2018, ABM had cash and cash equivalents of $68.6 million compared to cash of $62.8 million as of October 31, 2017. For the three months ended January 31, 2018, the Company's net cash flows provided by operating activities of continuing operations totaled $33.8 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $9.7 million for the year ago period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for ABM

On March 29, 2018, ABM announced that it has been named a preferred partner and awarded a five-year janitorial services contract at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B by LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the private operator and developer of Terminal B. This includes servicing the existing Terminal B as well as the new state-of-the-art terminal that will open in phases through 2022.

ABM stated that the redevelopment of Terminal B is one of the most complex airport construction projects in the world, and when completed the new Terminal B will be a 1.3 million square foot facility with 35 gates and dual pedestrian bridges that span active aircraft taxi lanes.

ABM's Aviation team provides service excellence in passenger and facility maintenance services, including aircraft and airport cleaning, wheelchair services, catering, parking and transportation, to airports and airlines globally, including LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 02, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, ABM Industries' stock dropped 2.00%, ending the trading session at $32.81.

Volume traded for the day: 468.22 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, ABM Industries' market cap was at $2.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.43.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.13%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors