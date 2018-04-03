Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Correction: Statement re Inside Information

The Issuer wishes to advise that the announcement released at 9.21am was

released in error. Please note this corrected announcement.



Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited announces that it is in discussion with its Manager over the terms of its management agreement. A further announcement will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information.

Hilary Jones

for and on behalf of

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd

Company Secretary

3 April 2018