03.04.2018 | 13:59
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Correction: Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, April 3

The Issuer wishes to advise that the announcement released at 9.21am was
released in error. Please note this corrected announcement.


Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited announces that it is in discussion with its Manager over the terms of its management agreement. A further announcement will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information.

Hilary Jones

for and on behalf of

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd

Company Secretary

3 April 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire