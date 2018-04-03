Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Correction: Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, April 3
The Issuer wishes to advise that the announcement released at 9.21am was
released in error. Please note this corrected announcement.
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited announces that it is in discussion with its Manager over the terms of its management agreement. A further announcement will be made in due course.
This announcement contains inside information.
Hilary Jones
for and on behalf of
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd
Company Secretary
3 April 2018