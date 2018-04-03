The Bayat Foundation Launches Construction Of A New Maternity, Neonatal And Surgical Hospital In Kabul, Afghanistan

Four-Floor, 25,000 Square Foot Facility To Provide Afghanistan With Advanced Surgical, Maternity, Pediatric Treatment and Cancer Care

KABUL, Afghanistan, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Bayat Foundation (www.bayatfoundation.org), Afghanistan's largest, private, non-profit Health, Education and Social Development Organization, has once again demonstrated its determination to improve healthcare for all Afghans, by announcing that the Foundation has launched the construction of a four-floor 25,000 square foot Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital, which will be located in Kabul City.

The new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital is a cooperative project of The Bayat Foundation, TheMatter Organization (www.matter.ngo)and theAfghanistan Ministry of Health (http://moph.gov.af). Construction of the new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital was initiated during a formal groundbreaking ceremony on April 2, 2018 attended by Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Co-Founder of The Bayat Foundation, Mrs. Fatema Bayat, President of The Bayat Foundation, senior executives of The Bayat Foundation, The Matter Foundation and representatives from The Afghan Ministry of Health.

The new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital, will provide the most advanced levels of Surgical, Maternal, Pediatric and Cancer treatment available in Afghanistan.

The Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital will have five specialist healthcare centers:

Women's Surgical Theater (with a special focus on fistula treatment and recovery)

Pediatric Audiology Clinic

Endoscopy Clinic

Eye Clinic

Women's Cancer Clinic

These five specialized healthcare capabilities, together with the Hospital's Blood Bank, will be able to provide highly specific treatments which are currently unavailable from other hospitals and healthcare centers in Afghanistan. The Women's Surgical Theater will be Afghanistan's leading healthcare center that will provide diagnosis and treatment of Obstetric Fistula, a devastating childbirth injury which occurs when women give birth without hospital facilities, or without the assistance of medically trained attendants.

In addition to specialized surgical treatments, the Hospital's Women's Cancer Center will provide essential screening, diagnosis and treatment capabilities which will address-and reduce-the rising levels of Cervical Cancer among Afghan women.

"The new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital, when it is complete, will be the most modern, advanced and capable medical facility in Afghanistan," said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Co-Chairman of the Bayat Foundation. "We look forward to the day that the new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital is open, and we can begin providing healthcare to the people who need it most."

"Our Foundation has built or refurbished thirteen hospitals which have treated over two-million people, but despite the progress made by our Foundation and other organizations, we still face great challenges in providing healthcare in Afghanistan, especially to Afghan women," said Mrs. Fatema Bayat, the Co-Founder and President of the Bayat Foundation. "The new Bayat Maternity and Neonatal Hospital is a strong and much needed step in our efforts to provide women-and all Afghans-with the best healthcare possible."

About the Bayat Foundation:

Since 2005, the US-based Bayat Foundation, a 501 c (3) charitable organization, has promoted the well-being of the Afghan people. Founded and directed by Ehsanollah Bayat and Fatema Bayat, the Foundation has contributed to more than 300 projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for the youth, women, poor, and elderly of Afghanistan; including construction of 13 maternity hospitals that have now treated over 2,000,000 mothers and babies.

Projects have included the construction of new facilities and sustainable infrastructure in needy regions, and the promotion of health, education, economic, and cultural programs. In addition to his charitable initiatives, Ehsanollah Bayat founded Afghan Wireless (AWCC) in 2002, which was the first GSM wireless and Internet Service Provider in Afghanistan, and later established Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which includes Ariana Radio (FM 93.5). For more information, please email info@bayatfoundation.org.