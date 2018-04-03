IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space

IBM Watson Commerce order management helps retailers deliver outstanding customer experience by optimizing order management and fulfillment

SANTA CLARA, California, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the integrated commerce order management space, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IBM with the 2017 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its order managementsolution, part of IBM's Watson Customer Engagement portfolio.

"IBM Watson Commerce order management brings together capabilities, such as inventory visibility, distributed order management, order promising, delivery service scheduling, and reverse logistics. It collects orders from online, call centers, and stores, and it provides transparency through a single view of inventory and demand across channels and throughout the supply chain," said Frost & Sullivan Lead Consultant, Integrated Commerce Martin Hoff ter Heide.

IBM Watson Commerce order management allows retailers to offer accurate promised delivery dates to customers by taking differences in selling channels into account-such as store, Web, and marketplace-and by closely monitoring inventories. IBM Watson Commerce order management is also capable of proactively providing suggestions of alternative ways of fulfilling an order in case of challenges. It supports a variety of B2B sales models, including direct, through distributors, through a robust partner network, and through a chain of enterprises.

Another differentiator of IBM Watson Commerce order management is its purposeful and user-centric design. This is increasingly characteristic of IBM's solutions portfolio and is reflected, for example, by user interfaces that provide a consistent user experience across solutions. From a user role perspective, for instance, it empowers store associates through mobile tools with new sources of insight and efficient processing, enabling them to provide better customer service. Store managers can obtain real-time visibility of inventory and a wide range of other store metrics beyond the scope of order management, such as operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. It also empowers fulfillment directors and analysts with analytics, data-driven insight, and recommendations that support their quest to maximize profitability and deliver the best possible customer experience.

IBM maintains continuous investment in innovation to further enhance scalability and reinforce the use of AI and predictive analytics. As a category-defining leader with a well-honed, best-in-class ability to execute, IBM is well suited to provide outstanding customer value in integrated commerce order management solutions.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About IBM

Watson Commerce gives commerce professionals the power to create seamless experiences that customers want and value, monitor trends and behaviors, and understand market changes as they occur and optimize actions in real time. Only Watson Commerce combines business expertise with industry-leading solutions embedded with AI capabilities. Learn more at https://www.ibm.com/customer-engagement/commerce

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

