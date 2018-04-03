Automotive Air Filter Market to be Worth US$ 2 Billion by 2026; New Report by TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Air Filter Market for Automotive (by Filter Type - Engine Air Filters and Air Cabin Filters; by Material Type - Paper, Cotton Gauze, Foam(Polyurethane), Others; by Vehicle Type - Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles; by End-use - OEMs and Aftermarket) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026" expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2026

The global automotive air filter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% between 2018 and 2026, according to a new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, the global market is likely to be influenced by a range of political, economic, social, technical, and industry-specific factors. Latin America is expected to witness rapid rise in demand for air filters, with the market in the region anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period.

The air filter market for automotive in some regions is expanding at a sluggish pace, owing to its limited usage in the electrical vehicles. Stringent carbon emissions norms leading to lowered carbon emission levels are expected to propel the overall air filter market for automotive. Rising carbon footprint globally, has led to the development of electric vehicles, which are predicted to impact the IC engine vehicles market in the next five to seven years. This, in turn, is likely to impact the demand for engine air filters. However, the demand for cabin air filters is anticipated to rise owing to the increase in production of vehicles.

The automotive air filter market can be segmented based on filter types, material type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Based on filter type, the cabin air filter segment is likely to dominate the market by the end of forecast period. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and in terms of revenue, the segment is estimated to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2026. In terms of material type, the paper air filter segment hold a prominent share, and its market share is likely to reach about 60% of the market by 2026. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive air filters market can be segmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electrical vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment held 73% share of the global market in 2017. The concentration of harmful substances on roads such as dirt particles, tire debris, soot and pollen, dust, ozone, nitrous gases, sulfur-dioxide or hydrocarbons has increased significantly.

Moreover, passenger cars have to adhere to stringent emission norms in order to minimize environmental pollution. Consequently, various filters such as air filters (engine filters and cabin filters) are being used in passenger cars. The usage of automotive filters is increasing at a steady pace owing to the rise in production of passenger cars. These factors are responsible for the dominance of the passenger vehicle segment among the vehicle types. The electric vehicle segment is likely to expand, owing to government policies in several countries. Demand for air filters in the electric vehicle segment is likely to witness sluggish growth. However, the cabin air filter segment is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of end-use industry, the global air filter market for automotive can be classified into OEMs and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment leads the market, and was valued at US$ 6.5 Bn, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The aftermarket segment holds a major share of the market due to the need for regular replacement of air filter.

Based on geography, the global air filter market for automotive can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global market in 2017. Increase in demand for vehicles in the region coupled with rise in demand for environment-friendly vehicles in some of the prominent countries in Asia Pacific, and the rise in mass production methods such as assemble line production are major factors that are driving the market in Asia Pacific. Robert Bosch GmbH and several other key players are manufacturing air filters with multilayer combination in order to increase the life of each air filter. Development in the materials of the filter is driving the technological growth of the automotive filters.

The global air filter market for automotive is highly fragmented due to the presence of small- and medium-scaled manufacturers. Major share of the automotive air filter market is held by local manufacturers, as they are in large numbers. Major players operating in the global air filter market for automotive include Sogefi SpA (Italy), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), MANN+HUMMEL GmbH (Germany), A.L. Filter (Israel), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), North American Filter Corporation (U.S.), Fildex Filters Canada Corporation (Canada), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Filtrak BrandT GmbH (Germany), Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALCO Filters Ltd. (Cyprus), and Siam Filter Products Ltd., Part. (Thailand).

The global air filter market for automotive has been segmented into:

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Filter Type

Engine Air Filters

Cabin Air Filters

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Material Type

Paper Air Filter

Cotton Gauze Air Filter

Foam Air Filter

Others (Stainless Steel Mesh, Etc.)

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Electrical Vehicles

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by End-use

OEMs

Aftermarket

Air Filter Market for Automotive, by Geography:The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

