The latest market research report by Technavio on the global cell separation technologies marketpredicts a CAGR of above 17% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005662/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cell separation technology market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global cell separation technologies market by end-user, including research laboratories and institutes and biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global cell separation technologies market, according to Technavio researchers:

Ethical challenges associated with stem cell research: a major market driver

Growing prevalence of cancer: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global cell separation technologies market with 42% share in 2017

with 42% share in 2017 In 2017, research laboratories and institutes held the highest market share of 38%

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increase in chronic diseases: a major market driver

Globally, chronic diseases are one of the major causes of disability and death. CVDs, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes are the four major chronic diseases. They occur due to high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and obesity caused by unhealthy diet and physical inactivity among others. By 2020, it is expected that chronic diseases will cause 72.94% of all deaths globally and 59.96% of the global burden of diseases. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, asthma, cancer, and diabetes are not curable. However, these diseases can be prevented by implementing an improved diet, exercise, early detection, and through treatment therapies such as cell therapy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing prevalence of cancer: emerging market trend

Globally, cancer comes in the top five causes of death among people of all ages. The highest number of deaths caused by the disease can be witnessed in low and middle-income countries. For example, globally, approximately 13.92 million new cases of cancer were recorded, and 7.87 million people died of the disease in 2012. The most common types of cancer are caused by tobacco and lung cancer, which are significant healthcare burdens in low and middle-income countries. After lung cancer, two vaccine-preventable cancers are the most common ones, namely liver cancer caused by hepatitis B virus (HBV) and cervical cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). When diagnosed in the early stages, most cancer types are curable. Without treatment, most are also fatal. Many common cancer types require a full array of interventions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness, "Most of the early-stage cancer types can be cured by surgery, however, for others, the cure is possible only when some other interventions are added. In cases where other interventions are required, starting treatment with less than a full complement can cause harmful effects."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global cell separation technologies market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. In the Americas, the growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies was contributing towards the growth of the market in this region. In EMEA, the shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare and the availability of efficient diagnostics procedures is driving the market. In APAC, the growing prevalence of diseases, which require cell-based research for treatment is contributing towards the market growth in this region.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005662/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com