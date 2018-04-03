FinancialForce.com, Inc.: All-star list of customers and partners to speak at FinancialForce Community Live

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce (https://www.financialforce.com/), the number one customer-centric ERP (https://www.financialforce.com/cloud-erp-software-apps/) cloud vendor built on the Salesforce Platform, is returning to Las Vegas with an all-star roster of thought leaders, customers, partners and product experts to headline its FinancialForce Community Live (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/) conference. Taking place from June 25-27, 2018, this event will be a global forum focused on the Company's ERP cloud technology, business growth, and education.

Community Live 2018 will kick off with an opening keynote from FinancialForce President and CEO, Tod Nielsen, followed by customer speakers from leading brands including: Salesforce, HP Enterprise, Red Hat, JLL, and Blackbaud.

"Community Live offers a unique experience to hear from some of the most inspiring voices in the industry and provides the opportunity to connect with our customers and partners," said Fred Studer, chief marketing officer, FinancialForce. "FinancialForce has operated on the leading edge of customer-centric cloud ERP since our founding in 2009, and we are look forward to connecting with our customers, sharing our business strategy and upcoming product innovations, as well as exploring what lies ahead as we pursue our next phase of growth."

This year's program features more than 50 sessions covering industry trends, market opportunities, growth strategy, best practices, trainings and more. Attendees will also be able to participate in peer-to-peer, ask-me-anything panels, or walk the expo hall to connect with FinancialForce's top-tier partners and sponsors.

Last year, FinancialForce launched a partnership with ADP (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-adp-partnership-proves-a-resounding-success-as-pace-of-customer-migrations-accelerate/), a leading global provider of human capital management HCM solutions designed to deliver best-in-class payroll and HCM to joint customers. Having achieved over $100M annual subscription revenue run rate in its fiscal year ending January 31, 2018; the Company's close collaborations with customers and partners continue to fuel its growth.

Over the past months, FinancialForce also announced deeper integrations with Salesforce Einstein (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-goes-all-in-on-ai-powered-erp-with-salesforce-einstein/) for predictive analytics and released the industry's first ASC 606 solution that works with Salesforce CPQ (https://www.financialforce.com/about/press-center/release/financialforce-announces-first-complete-asc-606-solution-for-unlimited-revenue-models/). The ASC 606 solution helps financial professionals incorporate flexible billing models and ensure compliance with new revenue recognition standards.

Additional details on speakers, agenda and sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration and Pricing

Early bird pricing is available for $949 per pass until April 20, a savings of 35 percent off the standard rate. Discounted advance purchase tickets will also be available for $1,299 until June 1. After June 1, conference passes are $1,449.

To register, visit https://communitylive.financialforce.com (https://communitylive.financialforce.com/).

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce (http://www.financialforce.com/) is the leading cloud ERP provider for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com (http://www.financialforce.com/).

Media Contact:

Letty Ledbetter

Vice President, Global Communications, FinancialForce

lledbetter@financialforce.com

510.409.1969

Tricia Nugent

Highwire PR

tricia@highwirepr.com

(646) 838-1190 ext. 40