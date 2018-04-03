The Asian companies will form a joint venture in India to execute the plan. The project's total investment is expected to be around US$930 million, which will be used for the production of solar PV ingots, wafers, cells, modules and batteries.China's GCL Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Softbank Vision Fund through its manager Softbank Investment, a subsidiary of Japan-based Softbank Group, on March 29, under which the companies will establish a 4 GW solar PV production facility in Andhra Pradesh. The 4 GW will be implemented across two phases each comprising 2 GW, and will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...