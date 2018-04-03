After an encouraging start to the year, solar PV demand in Germany remained at January's level. Almost half of the new additions came from ground-mounted power plants.According to new figures published by Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), the total capacity of newly registered solar PV systems in Germany in February was 202.3 MW. A total of 4,566 small-sized PV systems worth 107.5 MW, was registered, of which 2,798 totaling 63.2 MW were actually connected to the grid in February. More than 1,500 systems are late registrations and almost 140 systems have been pre-registered ...

