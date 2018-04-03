Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

The Board of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Woodhead as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 3 April 2018.

Mr Woodhead has over 20 years of investment experience managing private client investments and is an active investor with a keen interest in UK midcap and investment trusts.

Mr Woodhead is a senior Investment Director at Rathbone Brothers plc. He is also a Trustee and the Chairman of Rathbone 1987 Pension Scheme. Mr Woodhead holds various trustee positions in charities and for a number of family trusts. Mr Woodhead previously held the role of lead fund manager of Albany Investment Trust plc and was a member of the Stock Selection Committee at Rathbone Brothers plc.

Mr Woodhead does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 April 2018