

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said Tuesday that it will begin reporting its U.S. vehicle sales on a quarterly basis, instead of monthly basis. March will be the last monthly sales report from the company.



'Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market,' said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations. 'Reporting sales quarterly better aligns with our business, and the quality of information will make it easier to see how the business is performing.'



In 2018, second quarter sales will be released on July 3, third quarter sales on October 2 and fourth quarter sales on January 3, 2019.



The company said, 'In the auto industry, monthly sales are subject to many issues that make them more volatile than quarterly sales, including product launch activity, weather, other seasonal factors, the number of selling days and incentive activity.'



The company noted that its March 2018 U.S. sales will be released today at 9:30 a.m. EDT.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX